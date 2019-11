Ukraine International discontinues Almaty service in late-Oct 2019

Ukraine International Airlines from late-October 2019 is discontinuing service to Kazakhstan, as the airline schedules last Kiev Borispil – Almaty route on 26OCT19 (Kiev departure). This route is currently operated by Boeing 737-900ER, 5 times weekly.



PS537 KBP1915 – 0400+1ALA 73J x13

PS538 ALA0500 – 0835KBP 73J x24



Reservation for summer 2020 season from 29MAR20 is also removed in last week’s update.