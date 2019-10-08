Jeju Air from November 2019 plans to offer new route to China, which sees the airline operates Muan – Sanya route. From 09NOV19, the airline will operate this route twice weekly, on board Boeing 737 aircraft.
7C8613 MWX2240 – 0220+1SYX 737 36
7C8614 SYX0325 – 0810MWX 737 47
Jeju Air adds Muan – Sanya service from Nov 2019
