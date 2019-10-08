SriLankan Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its service to Tokyo, for winter 2019/20 season. From 27OCT19, the oneWorld carrier will once again operates Colombo – Tokyo Narita service nonstop in both directions, replacing Colombo – Tokyo Narita – Male – Colombo routing.
Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly.
UL454 CMB1950 – 0730+1NRT 333 x247
UL455 NRT1120 – 1750CMB 333 x135
SriLankan Airlines W19 Tokyo service changes
