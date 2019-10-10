Alaska Airlines increases selected Kona service in Spring 2020

Alaska Airlines in March 2020 plans to increase frequencies on selected routes to Kona, including San Diego and San Jose, where both receives daily service, instead of 3 weekly. Planned schedule as follows.



San Diego – Kona eff 20MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

AS239 SAN1140 – 1435KOA 73H D

AS240 KOA1300 – 2120SAN 73H D



San Jose CA – Kona eff 11MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly (Following schedule effective 19MAR20)

AS149 SJC0740 – 1035KOA 73H D

AS856 KOA1435 – 2245SJC 73H D