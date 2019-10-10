Air Canada adds A330 Christmas/New Year service to St. John's in W19

Air Canada during Christmas and New Year period once again schedules Airbus A330-300 aircraft on Toronto – St. John’s NFLD route. From Toronto, A330-300 will operate once a day from 17DEC19 to 07JAN20.



AC1334 YYZ2355 – 0422+1YYT 333 D

AC1335 YYT0600 – 0823YYZ 333 D



The A330-300 aircraft last operated this route during Holidays season 2014/2015 and one-time in November 2016.