Neos Guiyang aircraft changes from Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Italian carrier Neos this week introduced Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Milan Malpensa – Guiyang route, replacing Boeing 767. The first 787-9 operating flight departed Milan on Tuesday 08OCT19. This route is served once weekly.

NO972 MXP2100 – 1605+1KWE 787 2
NO973 KWE1900 – 2330MXP 787 3

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.