Italian carrier Neos this week introduced Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Milan Malpensa – Guiyang route, replacing Boeing 767. The first 787-9 operating flight departed Milan on Tuesday 08OCT19. This route is served once weekly.
NO972 MXP2100 – 1605+1KWE 787 2
NO973 KWE1900 – 2330MXP 787 3
Neos Guiyang aircraft changes from Oct 2019
Posted
Italian carrier Neos this week introduced Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Milan Malpensa – Guiyang route, replacing Boeing 767. The first 787-9 operating flight departed Milan on Tuesday 08OCT19. This route is served once weekly.