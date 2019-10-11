Afghan carrier Kam Air in recent schedule filing updated planned winter 2019/20 season. Based on OAG schedules listing, the airline plans to resume Kabul – Dubai service, while modifying planned Kabul – Kuwait City route.
Kabul – Dubai eff 27OCT19 2 daily A340, service resumption since August 2015
RQ901 KBL1000 – 1230DXB 340 D
RQ903 KBL1800 – 2030KBL 340 D
RQ904 DXB0400 – 0720KBL 340 D
RQ902 DXB1330 – 1650KBL 340 D
Kabul – Kuwait City eff 01NOV19 2 weekly 737/A340 (Previously reported as 1 weekly 737)
RQ905 KBL1000 – 1130KWI 737 5
RQ905 KBL1000 – 1130KWI 340 2
RQ906 KWI1230 – 1700KBL 737 5
RQ906 KWI1230 – 1700KBL 340 2
Kam Air W19 Middle East Network additions
Posted
Afghan carrier Kam Air in recent schedule filing updated planned winter 2019/20 season. Based on OAG schedules listing, the airline plans to resume Kabul – Dubai service, while modifying planned Kabul – Kuwait City route.