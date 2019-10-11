KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in late-September 2019 filed service changes for Amsterdam – Havana route, as the airline converts from year-round to seasonal service. For summer 2020 season, the 4 weekly flights will operate until 02MAY20.
KL723 AMS1020 – 1440HAV 332 x357
KL724 HAV1640 – 0805+1AMS 332 x357
KLM converts Havana to seasonal service in 2020
