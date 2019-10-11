Singapore Airlines NS20 777-200ER/-300 Preliminary operations

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update filed preliminary aircraft changes for Northern summer 2020 season, effective 29MAR20. Based on preliminary listing, the airline continues to reduce overall Boeing 777-200ER and -300 operation. Planned operation in NS20 as follows.



777-200ER

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 2 weekly

Singapore – Beijing Capital 1 daily (SQ800/805)

Singapore – Mumbai 3 weekly (SQ426/425)



777-300

Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily (SQ868/857)

Singapore – Jakarta 3 daily (SQ950/953, SQ960/961, SQ968/951), 2 daily from 01OCT20 (SQ960/961, SQ968/951)

Singapore – Manila 2 daily (SQ912/919, SQ916/921), 1 daily from 01OCT20 (SQ912/919)



Further changes remain highly possible in the next few months.