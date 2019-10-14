Vistara expands codeshare with Singapore Airlines Group in Sep/Oct 2019

Vistara in September and October 2019 gradually expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines Group. Previously not covered on Airlineroute, the airline started placing UK-coded flight numbers on flights to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur from September 2019 (09SEP19 or earlier), followed by additional 24 routes, including Australia and New Zealand, from late-September or early-October (02OCT19 or earlier).



Planned codeshare routes include the following.



Vistara operated by Silk Air

Singapore – Balikpapan

Singapore – Bandung

Singapore – Cairns

Singapore – Darwin

Singapore – Hyderabad

Singapore – Koh Samui

Singapore – Kochi

Singapore – Manado

Singapore – Medan Kuala Namu

Singapore – Phnom Penh

Singapore – Phuket

Singapore – Praya

Singapore – Yogyakarta



Vistara operated by Singapore Airlines

Singapore – Ahmedabad

Singapore – Auckland

Singapore – Bangalore

Singapore – Bangkok

Singapore – Chennai

Singapore – Christchurch

Singapore – Denpasar

Singapore – Hanoi

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City

Singapore – Jakarta*

Singapore – Kolkata

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur*

Singapore – Surabaya



* This codeshare route went into effect in early-September (09SEP19 or earlier), not covered on Airlineroute.