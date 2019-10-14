Vistara expands codeshare with Singapore Airlines Group in Sep/Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Vistara in September and October 2019 gradually expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines Group. Previously not covered on Airlineroute, the airline started placing UK-coded flight numbers on flights to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur from September 2019 (09SEP19 or earlier), followed by additional 24 routes, including Australia and New Zealand, from late-September or early-October (02OCT19 or earlier).

Planned codeshare routes include the following.

Vistara operated by Silk Air
Singapore – Balikpapan
Singapore – Bandung
Singapore – Cairns
Singapore – Darwin
Singapore – Hyderabad
Singapore – Koh Samui
Singapore – Kochi
Singapore – Manado
Singapore – Medan Kuala Namu
Singapore – Phnom Penh
Singapore – Phuket
Singapore – Praya
Singapore – Yogyakarta

Vistara operated by Singapore Airlines
Singapore – Ahmedabad
Singapore – Auckland
Singapore – Bangalore
Singapore – Bangkok
Singapore – Chennai
Singapore – Christchurch
Singapore – Denpasar
Singapore – Hanoi
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City
Singapore – Jakarta*
Singapore – Kolkata
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur*
Singapore – Surabaya

* This codeshare route went into effect in early-September (09SEP19 or earlier), not covered on Airlineroute.