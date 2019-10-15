Ural Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer service to Uzbekistan from Moscow Zhukovsky, including flights to Samarkand and Tashkent. Planned operation as follows.
Moscow Zhukovsky – Samarkand eff 28OCT19 2 weekly
U62131 ZIA1030 – 1630SKD 320 4
U62131 ZIA1130 – 1730SKD 321 1
U62132 SKD1830 – 2040ZIA 320 4
U62132 SKD1930 – 2150ZIA 321 1
Moscow Zhukovsky – Tashkent eff 28OCT19 2 weekly
U62461 ZIA1000 – 1600TAS 320 1
U62461 ZIA1130 – 1730TAS 320 5
U62462 TAS1730 – 1945ZIA 320 1
U62462 TAS1900 – 2115ZIA 320 5
Ural Airlines adds Moscow Zhukovsky – Uzbekistan links in W19
Posted
Ural Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer service to Uzbekistan from Moscow Zhukovsky, including flights to Samarkand and Tashkent. Planned operation as follows.