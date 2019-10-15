Ural Airlines adds Moscow Zhukovsky – Uzbekistan links in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer service to Uzbekistan from Moscow Zhukovsky, including flights to Samarkand and Tashkent. Planned operation as follows.

Moscow Zhukovsky – Samarkand eff 28OCT19 2 weekly
U62131 ZIA1030 – 1630SKD 320 4
U62131 ZIA1130 – 1730SKD 321 1

U62132 SKD1830 – 2040ZIA 320 4
U62132 SKD1930 – 2150ZIA 321 1

Moscow Zhukovsky – Tashkent eff 28OCT19 2 weekly
U62461 ZIA1000 – 1600TAS 320 1
U62461 ZIA1130 – 1730TAS 320 5

U62462 TAS1730 – 1945ZIA 320 1
U62462 TAS1900 – 2115ZIA 320 5

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.