Philippines AirAsia adds Manila – Bacolod service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Philippines AirAsia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adding Manila – Bacolod service, where it’ll offer 3 daily flights. First flight is scheduled on 27OCT19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.

Z2603 MNL0820 – 0940BCD 320 D
Z2605 MNL1605 – 1725BCD 320 D
Z2607 MNL2005 – 2125BCD 320 D

Z2604 BCD1010 – 1130MNL 320 D
Z2606 BCD1755 – 1915MNL 320 D
Z2608 BCD2155 – 2315MNL 320 D

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.