Philippines AirAsia adds Manila – Bacolod service from late-Oct 2019

Philippines AirAsia at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adding Manila – Bacolod service, where it’ll offer 3 daily flights. First flight is scheduled on 27OCT19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
Z2603 MNL0820 – 0940BCD 320 D
Z2605 MNL1605 – 1725BCD 320 D
Z2607 MNL2005 – 2125BCD 320 D
Z2604 BCD1010 – 1130MNL 320 D
Z2606 BCD1755 – 1915MNL 320 D
Z2608 BCD2155 – 2315MNL 320 D
