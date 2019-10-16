Turkish Airlines in the 4th quarter of 2019 schedules aircraft change for Istanbul – Hatay route, with the scheduling of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The A330 operates on 1 of 4 daily flights, from 27OCT19 to 15DEC19.
TK2258 IST2020 – 2220HTY 333 D
TK2259 HTY2350 – 0155+1IST 333 D
Turkish Airlines adds A330 Hatay service in 4Q19
Turkish Airlines in the 4th quarter of 2019 schedules aircraft change for Istanbul – Hatay route, with the scheduling of Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The A330 operates on 1 of 4 daily flights, from 27OCT19 to 15DEC19.