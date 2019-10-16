Biman Bangladesh Airlines modifies Manchester service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the last few days further adjusted planned service for Manchester, set to resume on 04JAN20. Previously scheduled as Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays with Boeing 787-8, the airline is moving Saturdays service to Thursdays, until 28MAR20.

The airline operates Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka routing.

BG007 DAC1230 – 1800MAN 788 247
BG208 MAN2000 – 1200+1ZYL1300+1 – 1340+1DAC 788 247

