Jet2.com W19 service adjustment as of 15OCT19

British carrier Jet2.com earlier this month filed additional changes for its winter 2019/20 season, as the airline expands operational frequencies on various routes. Additional changes as of 15OCT19 as follows.



Belfast International – Lanzarote eff 11FEB20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Belfast International – Paphos Seasonal service resumes on 01APR20, instead of 04MAR20

Belfast International – Tenerife South eff 04NOV19 4th weekly flight operates entire winter season, instead of Christmas/New Year

Birmingham – Antalya eff 13FEB20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Birmingham – Geneva eff 08FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Birmingham – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 10JAN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (Increase from 4 to 5 weekly from 18FEB20)

Birmingham – Grenoble eff 21DEC19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Birmingham – Lanzarote eff 11NOV19 Additional 1 weekly flight added, operating up to 9 weekly flights by 1Q20

Birmingham – Tenerife South eff 29OCT19 Increase from 10 to up to 14 weekly

East Midlands – Lanzarote Increase from 4 to 5 weekly during following period: 15NOV19 – 13DEC19, 14FEB20 – 27MAR20

East Midlands – Tenerife South eff 16FEB20 Increase from 6-7 to 8-9 weekly

Glasgow – Lanzarote

07NOV19 – 14DEC19 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly

11JAN20 – 28MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly



Glasgow – Tenerife South

27OCT19 – 15DEC19 Increase from 6 to 8 weekly

20DEC19 – 06JAN20 Increase from 8 to 9 weekly

07JAN20 – 06FEB20 Increase from 6 to 8 weekly

07FEB20 – 28MAR20 Increase 6 to 9 weekly



Leeds/Bradford – Lanzarote eff 07NOV19 757 service increases from 3 to 4 weekly (overall service 5 weekly)

Manchester – Antalya eff 17FEB20 1 of 5 weekly operated by 757, replacing 737-800

Manchester – Fuerteventura eff 02NOV19 Additional 1 weekly flight added, operating up to 5 weekly flights (Except 04JAN20 – 13FEB20)

Manchester – Grenoble eff 21DEC19 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly. 757 service increases from 1 to 2 weekly from 28MAR20

Manchester – Lanzarote Winter schedule increases from up to 7 weekly to up to 11 weekly. A330 is also scheduled with 1-2 weekly flights in Nov/Dec 2019

Manchester – Lyon 08FEB20 – 22FEB20 757 operates 1 weekly

Manchester – Tenerife South eff 27OCT19 Additional 3 weekly flights added, operating up to 14 weekly by 1Q20

Newcastle – Fuerteventura 26DEC19 – 04JAN20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

Newcastle – Lanzarote eff 24NOV19 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

Newcastle – Tenerife South eff 09NOV19 Additional 1 weekly flight added, operating up to 6 weekly by 1Q20



Previously highlighted service addition for winter season:

Birmingham – Budapest eff 08NOV19 2 weekly 737-800

East Midlands – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly 737-800 during following period:

From EMA 14NOV19 – 21NOV19 / 12MAR20 – 16MAR20

From KEF 18NOV19 – 25NOV19 / 16MAR20 – 19MAR20



Glasgow – Krakow eff 29NOV19 2 weekly 737-800

Manchester – Cologne eff 29NOV19 2 weekly 737-800