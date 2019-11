Lufthansa closes Jeddah bookings from mid-Jan 2020

Lufthansa in recent inventory update filed inventory changes for Frankfurt – Jeddah, as the Star Alliance carrier closed reservation for travel on/after 13JAN20 (Frankfurt departure). This route is currently served 6-7 weekly, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft.



LH652 FRA1415 – 2140JED 333 x2

LH653 JED0150 – 0555FRA 333 x3



Reservation for flights on/after 29MAR20 in summer 2020 sesaon is also not available.