JetSMART adds Chile – Brasil routes in 1H20

Chilean carrier JetSMART in the first-half of 2020 is launching service to Brasil, initially service Foz do Iguazu and Salvador da Bahia in January, followed by Sao Paulo in March 2020. Planned schedule as follows.



Santiago de Chile – Foz do Iguazu eff 03JAN20 2 weekly (Initially service operates on Friday 03JAN20, switching to Thursdays and Sundays from 05JAN20)

JA560 SCL1500 – 1755IGU 320 7

JA560 SCL1730 – 2025IGU 320 4



JA561 IGU1835 – 2140SCL 320 7

JA561 IGU2105 – 0010+SCL 320 4



Santiago de Chile – Salvador da Bahia eff 27DEC19 3 weekly (4 weekly from 04JAN20)

JA550 SCL0605 – 1135SSA 320 x134

JA551 SSA1215 – 1812SCL 320 x134



Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 20MAR20 2 weekly (Schedule below from 06APR20)

JA540 SCL0710 – 1205GRU 320 15

JA541 GRU1255 – 1604SCL 320 15