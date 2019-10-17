China Southern Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes to Guangzhou – Paris CDG service for winter 2019/20 season. Planned Airbus A350-900XWB service from 27OCT19, has been revised to 01DEC19. A330 will operate this daily service between 27OCT19 and 30NOV19.
CZ347 CAN0020 – 0640CDG 359 D
CZ348 CDG1145 – 0620+1CAN 359 D
China Southern delays A350 Paris service to Dec 2019
