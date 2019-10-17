Sichuan Airlines adds Dayong – Korea routes in W19

Sichuan Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to add 3 routes between Dayong and Korea, including flights to Cheongju, Daegu and Muan. Airbus A321 aircraft to operate these routes.
Dayong – Cheongju eff 30OCT19 2 weekly A321
3U8521 DYG1530 – 1905CJJ 321 36
3U8522 CJJ2010 – 2210DYG 321 36
Dayong – Daegu eff 27OCT19 2 weekly A321
3U8589 DYG1530 – 1835TAE 321 47
3U8590 TAE1955 – 2210DYG 321 47
Dayong – Muan eff 29OCT19 2 weekly A321
3U8331 DYG1430 – 1750MWX 321 25
3U8332 MWX1850 – 2110DYG 321 25
