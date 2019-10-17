Turkish Airlines adds Tokyo Haneda service in S20

Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season is adjusting service to Tokyo, reflected in the reservation system in the last 24 hours. From 30MAR20, the airline will operate 1 daily Istanbul – Tokyo Haneda route, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This service will replace existing TK052/053 Tokyo Narita flight.



TK198 IST0140 – 1925HND 77W D

TK199 HND2250 – 0520+1IST 77W D



The airline will temporary suspend Istanbul – Tokyo Narita service between 29MAR20 and 12APR20. From 13APR20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights as TK050/051 (previously reported), increasing to 4 weekly from 10JUN20.

