Cyprus Airways in winter 2019 season is resuming Paphos – Athens service, previously served until January 2011. From 21DEC19, the airline will operate this route 3 times weekly, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.
CY320 PFO1405 – 1540ATH 319 246
CY321 ATH1135 – 1310PFO 319 246
Service operates Day 357 from 08JAN20 with schedule variations.
Cyprus Airways resumes Paphos – Athens service in Dec 2019
