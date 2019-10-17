Cyprus Airways resumes Paphos – Athens service in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cyprus Airways in winter 2019 season is resuming Paphos – Athens service, previously served until January 2011. From 21DEC19, the airline will operate this route 3 times weekly, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.

CY320 PFO1405 – 1540ATH 319 246
CY321 ATH1135 – 1310PFO 319 246

Service operates Day 357 from 08JAN20 with schedule variations.