Air China adds Beijing Daxing – Bangkok service from late-Oct 2019

Air China at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Beijing – Bangkok service, as the airline introduces Beijing Daxing – Bangkok route. Operated by Boeing 737-800 once a day, service commences on 27OCT19.
CA757 PKX0815 – 1255BKK 738 D
CA758 BKK1625 – 2205PKX 738 D
Existing Beijing Capital – Bangkok service will be reduced from 3-4 daily to 2-3 daily for winter season.
