Air China adds Beijing Daxing – Bangkok service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air China at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Beijing – Bangkok service, as the airline introduces Beijing Daxing – Bangkok route. Operated by Boeing 737-800 once a day, service commences on 27OCT19.

CA757 PKX0815 – 1255BKK 738 D
CA758 BKK1625 – 2205PKX 738 D

Existing Beijing Capital – Bangkok service will be reduced from 3-4 daily to 2-3 daily for winter season.