Qatar Airways in this week’s schedule update plans capacity increase for Doha – Adelaide route, as the Host City of World Routes 2019 sees the launch of Airbus A350-1000XWB service. The -1000 variant will replace -900 from 29MAR20 (from Doha), operating on daily basis.
QR914 DOH2035 – 1720+1ADL 351 D
QR915 ADL2215 – 0550+1DOH 351 D
Qatar Airways schedules A350-1000XWB service to Adelaide from late-March 2020
