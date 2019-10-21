Eurowings in summer 2020 season schedules additional new short-haul routes, recently opened for reservation. Planned new short-haul routes as follows.
Cologne – Malaga eff 03MAY20 2 weekly A319*
Dusseldorf – Thira eff 01MAY20 1 weekly A319
Hamburg – Gothenburg eff 29MAR20 6 weekly A319*/320
Hamburg – Malaga eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A320 (4 weekly 03JUL20 – 25AUG20, 3 weekly 26AUG20 – 02SEP20)
Hamburg – Valencia eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A319*/320/737-800^
Salzburg – Lamezia Terme eff 05MAY20 1 weekly A319~
Stuttgart – Bucharest eff 21MAY20 3 weekly A319 (Includes Eurowings, germanwings, CSA Czech aircraft)
Stuttgart – Florence eff 29MAR20 4 weekly Dash8-Q400** (Previously scheduled from 01JUN20)
Stuttgart – Jersey eff 23MAY20 1 weekly Dash8-Q400** (until 12SEP20)
Stuttgart – Kos eff 23MAY20 2 weekly A319 (Includes Eurowings, germanwings aircraft)
Stuttgart – Malta eff 03APR20 2 weekly A319 (Includes Eurowings, CSA Czech aircraft; Previously scheduled from 01JUN20 with germanwings aircraft)
Operational aircraft:
* germanwings aircraft
^ TUIfly aircraft
~ Eurowings Europe aircraft
**LGW aircraft
Eurowings S20 Short-Haul network additions as of 18OCT19
