British Airways adds leased Evelop A330 aircraft in W19

British Airways in last week’s schedule update filed London Gatwick – New York JFK service for winter 2019/20. From 27OCT19 to 12JAN20, this route will be once again served by leased aircraft, with Evelop Airlines A330-300 operating, instead of Boeing 777-200ER.



Evelop A330 service is offered with Business and Economy Class cabin only (J30M255).



BA2273 LGW1645 – 1955JFK 333 x5

BA2273 LGW1655 – 2005JFK 333 5



BA2272 JFK2200 – 0950+1LGW 333 x357

BA2272 JFK2205 – 0955+1LGW 333 5

BA2272 JFK2210 – 1000+1LGW 333 57