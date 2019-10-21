Ural Airlines opens Moscow – London bookings from late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Ural Airlines in last week’s schedule update modified planned Moscow – London service, scheduled to commence on 20DEC19. The airline now plans to operate Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted route, instead of previously planned Moscow Zhukovsky – London Stansted.

Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly, and reservation for this route opened last Friday (15OCT19).

U6745 DME1335 – 1430STN 320 x246
U6746 STN1530 – 2210DME 320 x246

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.