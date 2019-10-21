Ural Airlines in last week’s schedule update modified planned Moscow – London service, scheduled to commence on 20DEC19. The airline now plans to operate Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted route, instead of previously planned Moscow Zhukovsky – London Stansted.
Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 4 times weekly, and reservation for this route opened last Friday (15OCT19).
U6745 DME1335 – 1430STN 320 x246
U6746 STN1530 – 2210DME 320 x246
Ural Airlines opens Moscow – London bookings from late-Dec 2019
