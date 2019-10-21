IndiGo discontinues Kolkata – Hong Kong service in late-Oct 2019

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo this week is discontinuing Kolkata – Hong Kong route, as the airline schedules last flight on 26OCT19 (from Kolkata). This route is currently served by Airbus A320 aircraft on daily basis. The airline will continue to operate Bangalore – Hong Kong route.



6E1742 CCU2220 – 0455+1HKG 320 D

6E1738 HKG0555 – 0810CCU 320 D