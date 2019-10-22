Wizz Air UK adds London – Tenerife service from Nov 2019

Wizz Air UK in the last few weeks announced planned service to Tenerife, with the offering of London Luton – Tenerife South route. For winter 2019/20 season, the airline will commence service on 16NOV19, with Airbus A321 aircraft operating twice weekly.



W98129 LTN1240 – 1715TFS 321 6

W98129 LTN1350 – 1820TFS 321 2



W98130 TFS1845 – 2310LTN 321 6

W98130 TFS1905 – 2325LTN 321 2



Service operates 3 weekly (Day 246) from 10DEC19, with schedule variations. A320 operates on Day 6 14DEC19 – 11JAN20, Day 246 from 31MAR20.