Loganair S20 New routes from Newquay as of 18OCT19

Loganair in summer 2020 season plans to offer additional routes from Newquay Cornwall, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Planned new routes as follow.



Newquay – Aberdeen 23MAY20 – 29AUG20 1 weekly Embraer ERJ145

LM009 NQY1530 – 1715ABZ ER4 6

LM010 ABZ0910 – 1055NQY ER4 6



Newquay – Glasgow 22MAY20 – 29AUG20 2 weekly Embraer ERJ145 (3 weekly from 23JUN20)

LM222 NQY1215 – 1345GLA ER4 5

LM222 NQY1220 – 1350GLA ER4 2

LM222 NQY1605 – 1735GLA ER4 6



LM221 GLA1015 – 1145NQY ER4 25

LM221 GLA1400 – 1530NQY ER4 6



Day 2 operates from 23JUN20



Previously reported new routes from Newquay:

Newquay – Newcastle 01APR20 – 29AUG20 4 weekly Embraer ERJ135/145 (5 weekly from 23MAY20, 7 weekly from 07JUL20)

Newquay – Norwich 03APR20 – 30AUG20 2 weekly Embraer ERJ135 (3 weekly from 24MAY20, 4 weekly from 15JUL20)