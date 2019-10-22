Air France restores 5th daily Paris CDG – New York JFK in S20

Air France in summer 2020 season is restoring 5th daily Paris CDG – New York JFK service, last served until June 2016. From 29MAR20, AF014/015 will operating in late-morning hours from Paris. with 3-class 777-200ER.



AF022 CDG0800 – 1015JFK 77W D

AF014 CDG1120 – 1350JFK 772 D

AF006 CDG1400 – 1625JFK 77W D

AF010 CDG1650 – 1920JFK 388 D

AF008 CDG1940 – 2200JFK 772 D



AF023 JFK1625 – 0550+1CDG 77W D

AF015 JFK1730 – 0705+1CDG 772 D

AF007 JFK1900 – 0820+1CDG 77W D

AF011 JFK2155 – 1120+1CDG 388 D

AF009 JFK2355 – 1310+1CDG 772 D



As Air France restores 5th daily service, overall Airbus A380 operation will be reduced from 2 to 1 daily, with AF006/007 operated by 4-class 777-300ER.