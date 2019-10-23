Oman Air from 27OCT19 plans to expand codeshare service with Lufthansa, covering additional 4 European destinations operated by the latter. Planned codeshare routes include the following.
Oman Air operated by Lufthansa
Frankfurt – Dublin
Frankfurt – Helsinki
Frankfurt – Oslo
Frankfurt – Warsaw
Munich – Dublin
Munich – Helsinki
Munich – Warsaw
Oman Air expands Lufthansa European codeshares in W19
