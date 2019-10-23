Air New Zealand adjusts Vancouver frequency for July 2020

Air New Zealand in recent schedule update filed additional changes for Auckland – Vancouver route for peak season in Northern summer 2020 season. The adjustment sees the restoration of 7th weekly flight, operating from 23JUN20 to 27JUL20.



29MAR20 – 01MAY20 Day x12 (Increase from 4 to 5 weekly)

03MAY20 – 21JUN20 Day x126 (Increase from 4 to 5 weekly. Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly for the week of 16JUN20)

23JUN20 – 27JUL20 Daily (7th weekly service restored. Originally 7th weekly was scheduled 09JUL20 – 22JUL20 prior to removal)

28JUL20 – 23OCT20 Day x1 (Increase from originally filed 5 weekly from 24JUL20)



NZ024 AKL2015 – 1425YVR 789

NZ023 YVR2005 – 0500+2AKL 789