Turkish Airlines increases Sarajevo service in W19

Turkish Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Istanbul – Sarajevo service, based on comparison to winter 2018/19 season. From 27OCT19, the Star Alliance carrier will operate this route 14 weekly, compared to 11 in previous winter. This route is operated by a mix of A319/320/321 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



TK1021 IST1040 – 1045SJJ EQV D

TK1025 IST1925 – 1925SJJ EQV D



TK1022 SJJ1140 – 1525IST EQV D

TK1026 SJJ2020 – 0020+1IST EQV D