Air Koryo in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Pyongyang – Macau service, based on information listed on Macau International Airport’s website. From 27OCT19, the airline plans to introduce 3rd weekly rotation, while operational aircraft switches from Antonov An148-100 to Tupolev Tu204.
JS187 FNJ1020 – 1350MFM T20 257
JS188 MFM1520 – 2015FNJ T20 257
Air Koryo plans Macau service increase from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Air Koryo in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Pyongyang – Macau service, based on information listed on Macau International Airport’s website. From 27OCT19, the airline plans to introduce 3rd weekly rotation, while operational aircraft switches from Antonov An148-100 to Tupolev Tu204.