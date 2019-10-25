Air Koryo plans Macau service increase from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Koryo in winter 2019/20 season plans to increase Pyongyang – Macau service, based on information listed on Macau International Airport’s website. From 27OCT19, the airline plans to introduce 3rd weekly rotation, while operational aircraft switches from Antonov An148-100 to Tupolev Tu204.

JS187 FNJ1020 – 1350MFM T20 257
JS188 MFM1520 – 2015FNJ T20 257

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.