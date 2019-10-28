Philippine Airlines W19 domestic network expansion

Philippine Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to expand domestic service, operated by PAL Express, including several service resumptions). Planned changes as follow.



Cebu – Busuanga eff 15DEC19 Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Cebu – Butuan eff 15DEC19 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly

Cebu – Legazpi eff 17DEC19 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

Cebu – Tacloban eff 17DEC19 Increase from 14 to 17 weekly

Davao – Ilo Ilo eff 03JAN20 1 daily Dash8-Q400 (Service resumption since April 2013 under 2P-coded flight numbers)

PR2539 DVO0630 – 0820ILO DH4 D

PR2540 ILO0840 – 1030DVO DH4 D



Davao – Siargao eff 01JAN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Davao – Tagbilaran eff 01JAN20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

Zamboanga – Tawi-Tawi eff 15DEC19 1 daily (Service resumption since March 2014 under 2P-coded flight numbers)

PR2485 ZAM0800 – 0930TWT DH4 D

PR2486 TWT1000 – 1130ZAM DH4 D

Previously reported:

Cebu – Dipolog eff 15DEC19 4 weekly Dash8-Q400 (Service resumption since June 2012 under 2P-coded flight numbers)

Cebu – Zamboanga eff 15DEC19 2 daily Dash8-Q400 (Service resumption since January 2016)