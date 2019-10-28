Japan Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with British Airways, covering the latter’s service to Italy. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follow.
JAL operated by British Airways
London Heathrow – Bologna
London Heathrow – Milan Malpensa
London Heathrow – Rome
London Heathrow – Venice
JAL expands British Airways codeshare to Italy in W19
Posted
Japan Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is expanding codeshare partnership with British Airways, covering the latter’s service to Italy. Planned codeshare routes from 27OCT19 as follow.