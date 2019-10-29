Yakutia S20 Anchorage preliminary operations as of 28OCT19

By Jim Liu

Yakutia in its preliminary schedule filing for summer 2020 season once again scheduled Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Anchorage service, scheduled once weekly. For summer 2020, the airline plans to operate 10 round-trip flights, from 13JUL20 to 14SEP20 on Mondays.

The airline in summer 2019 season only operated 3 round-trip flights in late-August and early-September.

R3509 PKC2125 – 0550ANC 73W 1
R3510 ANC0730 – 0815+1PKC 73W 1

