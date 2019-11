Air France resumes Paris Orly – Madrid service in S20

Air France in summer 2020 season is resuming Paris Orly – Madrid route, last served until 1990s. From 29MAR20, the Skyteam member will serve this route 2 daily (1 on weekends), with a mix of Airbus A318/319 aircraft.



AF9430 ORY0715 – 0910MAD 319 x167

AF9430 ORY0715 – 0910MAD 318 16

AF9432 ORY1545 – 1740MAD 318 x56

AF9432 ORY1545 – 1740MAD 319 5



AF9431 MAD1005 – 1155ORY 319 x167

AF9431 MAD1005 – 1155ORY 318 16

AF9433 MAD1830 – 2020ORY 318 x56

AF9433 MAD1830 – 2020ORY 319 5



Air France last operated this route until March 1992, while AF-coded service operated by Air Inter was served for summer 1996 season.