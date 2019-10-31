ANA downsizes Hong Kong service in W19

ANA this week has announced planned service changes to Hong Kong, as the airline downsizes operation during certain periods from December 2019.



Nagoya Chubu – Hong Kong Service suspended during following period: 01DEC19 – 18DEC19, 04FEB20 – 28MAR20

Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong A320neo replaces 767 during following period: 01DEC19 – 18DEC19, 04FEB20 – 28MAR20

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong eff 01DEC19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, NH809/810 cancelled (Except 28DEC19 – 04JAN20)