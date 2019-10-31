ANA this week has announced planned service changes to Hong Kong, as the airline downsizes operation during certain periods from December 2019.
Nagoya Chubu – Hong Kong Service suspended during following period: 01DEC19 – 18DEC19, 04FEB20 – 28MAR20
Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong A320neo replaces 767 during following period: 01DEC19 – 18DEC19, 04FEB20 – 28MAR20
Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong eff 01DEC19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, NH809/810 cancelled (Except 28DEC19 – 04JAN20)
ANA downsizes Hong Kong service in W19
