Turkish Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to increase service to Belarus, as overall Istanbul – Minsk frequency increases from 7 to 10 weekly. From 01JUN20, planned schedule as follows.
TK283 IST0700 – 0930MSQ EQV x24
TK285 IST1615 – 1845MSQ 73H x15
TK284 MSQ1025 – 1255IST EQV x24
TK286 MSQ1940 – 2210IST 73H x15
Turkish Airlines increases Minsk service from June 2020
