Aerolineas Argentinas temporary files Milan one-way flight in 1Q20

Aerolineas Argentinas in last week’s schedule update temporary filed one-way Milan Malpensa – Buenos Aires Ezeiza service, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The schedule listing currently displays service replacing Rome – Buenos Aires Ezeiza sector from 23MAR20 to 28MAR20, based on OAG schedules listing. Further changes to this listing is likely.



AR1141 MXP1815 – 0440+1EZE 330 23MAR20 – 28MAR20



In the GDS, the airline currently to display Rome – Buenos Aires Ezeiza route for bookings.