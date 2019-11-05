Cabo Verde Airlines removes Angola launch in Dec 2019

Cabo Verde Airlines in recent schedule update removed planned service launch to Angola, previously scheduled from 09DEC19. The airline previously planned to operate Ilha do Sal – Luanda route, with Boeing 757 aircraft.

VR683 SID2235 – 0600+1LAD 752 15
VR684 LAD0100 – 0635SID 752 37

