Hebei Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to launch new route to Japan, where the airline filed Shijiazhuang – Osaka Kansai flight. From 18JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.
NS3525 SJW1550 – 2010KIX 738 D
NS3526 KIX2110 – 0010+1SJW 738 D
Hebei Airlines adds Shijiazhuang – Osaka service from Jan 2020
