Hebei Airlines adds Shijiazhuang – Osaka service from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Hebei Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to launch new route to Japan, where the airline filed Shijiazhuang – Osaka Kansai flight. From 18JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route on daily basis.

NS3525 SJW1550 – 2010KIX 738 D
NS3526 KIX2110 – 0010+1SJW 738 D

