JAL today (06NOV19) opened reservation for its planned international service expansion in summer 2020 season, announced by the airline last week. Planned service expansion as follows.
Tokyo Narita – Bangalore eff 29MAR20 1 daily 787-8, new route
JL753 NRT1800 – 0020+1BLR 788 D
JL754 BLR0325 – 1455NRT 788 D
Tokyo Narita – Guam eff 01JUL20 2nd daily service resumption, 767 operating
JL941 NRT0930 – 1415GUM 76W D
JL943 NRT1045 – 1530GUM 76W D
JL942 GUM1625 – 1910NRT 76W D
JL944 GUM1805 – 2050MRT 76W D
Tokyo Narita – San Francisco eff 29MAR20 Service resumption since October 2010, 1 daily 787-8
JL058 NRT1810 – 1130SFO 788 D
JL057 SFO1335 – 1645+1NRT 788 D
JAL S20 International service changes as of 06NOV19
