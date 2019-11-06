Shenzhen Airlines schedules new international routes from Shenzhen in Dec 2019

Shenzhen Airlines in December 2019 is adding 2 international routes from Shenzhen, including service to Jeju and Penang, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Planned schedule as follows.
Shenzhen – Jeju eff 15DEC19 3 weekly 737-800
ZH9041 SZX1430 – 1835CJU 738 247
ZH9042 CJU1925 – 2210SZX 738 247
Shenzhen – Penang eff 18DEC19 4 weekly 737-800
ZH8003 SZX1410 – 1750PEN 738 x247
ZH8004 PEN1850 – 2225SZX 738 x247
