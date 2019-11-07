British Airways S20 Long-Haul changes as of 06NOV19

British Airways yesterday (06NOV19) filed selected changes to its planned long-haul service for summer 2020 season, from 29MAR20. Latest adjustment as follows (all dates based on London departure).



London Heathrow – Calgary Not reported previously, service operates until 03OCT20 for summer 2020 season. 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Delhi 29MAR20 – 31AUG20 BA143/142 747-400 replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Mumbai Operational aircraft changes, 777-200ER replaced by following

BA139/138 eff 29MAR20 747-400 (This also replaces previously planned 3-class 777 from 08SEP20)

BA135/134 eff 29MAR20 787-9 (Service reduced to 5 weekly during 07NOV19's schedule update)

BA199/198 31MAY20 – 26JUN20 747-400



London Heathrow – Muscat Not reported previously, service operates from 01APR20 to 18APR20 for summer season

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman eff 31MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (Except September)

London Heathrow – New Orleans eff 31MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly, new flight operates on Tuesdays (Except 12AUG20 – 01SEP20. Selected Tuesdays operated by 787-9, instead of -8)

London Heathrow – New York JFK eff 04APR20 BA115/176 cancelled on Saturdays (Overall service reduced from 56 to 55 weekly; reflected during 07NOV19's update)

London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita Further aircraft changes, 777-300ER replaces 787-9 from 10JUL20 to 13AUG20 (Previous plan: 01JUL20 – 24OCT20), First Class sold as Business Class



Additional changes, including planned Airbus A350-1000XWB and forthcoming Boeing 787-10 aircraft will be filed in the next few weeks.



Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi eff 29MAR20 777-200ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily. 3-class aircraft replaces 4-class from 15JUN20

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Bangkok eff 30JUN20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily (787-8 operates from 13OCT20 on selected dates)

London Heathrow – Chennai eff 04APR20 1 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Dubai eff 29MAR20 BA109/108 currently listed as 3-class 777-200ER service

London Heathrow – Houston eff 29MAR20 Operational aircraft changes

BA195/194 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400

BA197/196 787-9 replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Hyderabad eff 29MAR20 5 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Newark eff 29MAR20 BA189/188 Day 7 operated by 3-class 777-200ER, instead of 4-class aircraft

London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 29MAR20 Operational aircraft changes

BA067/066 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400

BA069/068 1 of 3 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Diego eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues operating in summer season, replacing 777-300ER in S19

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 787-9 replaces -8, First Class cabin not available for sale

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 29MAR20 BA167/166 currently listed as 3-class 777-200ER service