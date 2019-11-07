Air Seychelles last week expanded codeshare partnership with South African Airways (SAA), covering the latter’s service to the US. From 01NOV19 (or earlier), HM-coded flight number is being placed on SAA’s Johannesburg – New York JFK nonstop flight, operated by Airbus A340-600 aircraft.
SA203/HM6441 JNB2100 – 0640+1JFK 346 D
SA204/HM6440 JFK1040 – 0815+1JNB 346 D
Air Seychelles expands South African Airways codeshare to US in NW19
Posted
Air Seychelles last week expanded codeshare partnership with South African Airways (SAA), covering the latter’s service to the US. From 01NOV19 (or earlier), HM-coded flight number is being placed on SAA’s Johannesburg – New York JFK nonstop flight, operated by Airbus A340-600 aircraft.