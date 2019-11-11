Neos adds Nanchang service from late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Italian carrier Neos later this month plans to offer new route to China, as the airline filed Milan Malpensa – Nanchang route. From 26NOV19, the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route once a week.

NO978 MXP2030 – 1400+1KHN 787 2
NO979 KHN1600 – 2050MXP 787 3

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.