Italian carrier Neos later this month plans to offer new route to China, as the airline filed Milan Malpensa – Nanchang route. From 26NOV19, the airline’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route once a week.
NO978 MXP2030 – 1400+1KHN 787 2
NO979 KHN1600 – 2050MXP 787 3
Neos adds Nanchang service from late-Nov 2019
