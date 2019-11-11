Ethiopian Airlines later this week plans to expand codeshare partnership with EGYPTAIR, covering additional European service operated by the latter. Planned codeshare routes from 14NOV19 as follow.
Ethiopian Airlines operated by EGYPTAIR
Cairo – Amsterdam
Cairo – Budapest
Cairo – Copenhagen
Ethiopian Airlines expands EGYPTAIR codeshare to Europe from Nov 2019
Posted
Ethiopian Airlines later this week plans to expand codeshare partnership with EGYPTAIR, covering additional European service operated by the latter. Planned codeshare routes from 14NOV19 as follow.