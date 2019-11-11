Gulf Air files S20 A321neo Preliminary schedules

Gulf Air in the week of 10NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed preliminary Airbus A321neo operation, with configuration of C16Y150. With the exception of Milan (reported last week) that is already open for reservation, majority of planned A321neo service listed in the OAG are not yet reflected in the GDS inventory listing.



Bahrain – Athens 15MAY20 – 27JUN20 4 weekly

Bahrain – Bangalore 20MAY20 – 24JUN20 1 weekly

Bahrain – Dubai eff 14AUG20 GF512/513 6 weekly (5 from 02SEP20, 3 from 18SEP20, 4 from 24OCT20)

Bahrain – Istanbul 17MAY20 – 30JUN20 GF043/044 2 weekly

Bahrain – Karachi 16MAY20 – 30JUN20 2 weekly

Bahrain – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 1 daily (Listed as aircraft code 31N in the GDS)

Bahrain – Riyadh eff 24AUG20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 22SEP20)

Bahrain – Paris CDG eff 14AUG20 1 daily

Bahrain – Thiruvananthapuram 16MAY20 – 27JUN20 1 weekly



Planned A321neo operation remains subject to change.